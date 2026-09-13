Jordan's King Abdullah arrives in Abu Dhabi on fraternal visit

King Abdullah of Jordan arrived in Abu Dhabi on Sunday for a fraternal visit to the UAE, where he was received by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

The Jordanian monarch was welcomed upon his arrival by Sheikh Mohamed, underscoring the strong bilateral ties between the two Arab nations, reported state news agency Wam.

Senior UAE officials were also present to receive the Jordanian king, reflecting the significance attached to the visit by Abu Dhabi.

Among those on hand to greet King Abdullah were Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon, Adviser to the UAE President. A number of other senior officials were also in attendance.

King Abdullah was accompanied by a high-level Jordanian delegation, signalling the importance Amman places on relations with Abu Dhabi. The delegation includes Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah, Prime Minister Jafar Hassan and a number of senior Jordanian officials.

The visit comes as the UAE and Jordan maintain close diplomatic, economic and cultural ties, with both countries regularly engaging at the highest levels of government. Meetings between the two leaderships have historically addressed regional stability, trade and investment, as well as broader issues of shared concern across the Arab world.