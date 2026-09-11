President Sheikh Mohamed meets Emiratis studying in Germany during state visit

President Sheikh Mohamed met Emiratis studying at German universities during his state visit to the European country on Friday.

The UAE President also met former German chancellor Angela Merkel, business leaders and Markus Soder, Minister-President of Bavaria, state news agency Wam reported.

On Thursday, a deal was announced for the UAE to invest €40 billion ($46.47 billion) in Germany in a long-term commitment.

Emiratis studying abroad remain a national priority and the UAE will spare no effort in providing them with the support and resources they need to achieve their ambitions, Sheikh Mohamed said.

The Emirati students in German universities represent the UAE’s values, culture and image, and are considered important to the future of UAE-Germany relations, he added.

Sheikh Mohamed encouraged them to learn more about German society and culture, to enable them to serve as cultural bridges between the nations and contribute to strengthening bilateral ties, Wam reported.

During his meeting with Ms Merkel, he praised her role in strengthening UAE-Germany relations while in office, helping to deepen co-operation and expand economic links between the two countries, the agency reported.

Ms Merkel wished the UAE and its people continued progress and prosperity. She also shared her wishes for the continuing development of relations between Germany and the Emirates.

Business leaders

The UAE President also met German business leaders and company executives during his visit.

He was briefed on the companies’ business activities and the industries in which they operate, as well as their latest products and innovations.

The UAE is committed to attracting investment and providing a supportive environment for investors through advanced infrastructure and an enabling legislative and regulatory framework, said Sheikh Mohamed.

The President also attended a UAE-Germany business forum, Wam reported on Friday.

He underscored the vital role of the private sector in both countries to advance the UAE-Germany strategic partnership. The forum also “addressed ways to expand co-operation between the two countries’ business communities and translate opportunities into high-impact, sustainable partnerships and projects”.

Bavarian investment

Sheikh Mohamed's meeting with Mr Soder followed the announcement on Thursday that €10 billion of the €40 billion UAE investment in Germany would be allocated specifically to the Bavarian region.

The investments will include industry, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, data centres, digital infrastructure and energy security, Wam reported on Friday.

The investment will “promote the exchange of expertise and knowledge, while bringing together the UAE’s investment vision and development priorities with Bavaria’s advanced technological, industrial and innovation ecosystem”, it added.