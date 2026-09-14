Sheikh Khaled meets Citigroup CEO to discuss banking sector co-operation

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has met Jane Fraser, chairwoman and chief executive of global investment bank Citigroup.

The meeting explored opportunities to strengthen co-operation in the banking sector, state news agency Wam reported. They also discussed ways to develop financial solutions that improve the efficiency of the business ecosystem and support sustainable growth across various economic sectors.

Citi had $17.3 billion in exposure to the UAE at the end of 2025, Reuters reported. The group, operating as Citibank UAE, has served as a key regional financial centre since 1964.

In 2006, Citi opened its regional office at the Dubai International Financial Centre, while in 2018 it opened a branch at Abu Dhabi’s financial centre ADGM. Citi provides liquidity management solutions to clients seeking to establish regional Treasury centres in the UAE.

Ahmed Al Zaabi, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, and Saif Ghobash, secretary general of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, also attended the meeting.