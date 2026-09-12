UAE rescuers find 10 more missing after Nepal floods

Rescue workers from the UAE have found 10 more people missing in Nepal since the devastating flash floods hit the country last month.

Field operations by the UAE Search and Rescue Team, working alongside Nepali personnel, have brought the total number of people recovered to 18 since their arrival in the country on September 4.

Mudslides and floods washed away villages in Nepal and the Chinese region of Tibet on August 26, with thousands fleeing their homes. Search operations have focused on Rasuwa and areas around the Trishuli River.

UAE search and rescue personnel in Nepal Show caption: UAE search and rescue personnel in Nepal

The team has used advanced equipment and technology, including drones, as well as carrying out aerial surveys and three-dimensional mapping, to help find missing people. Emergency aid has also been flown into the country by the UAE to support survivors and bolster rescue efforts.

The latest shipment, the fifth sent from the Emirates, included rescue boats, drones, power equipment and devices, as well as technical and logistical equipment. The supplies will be handed over to Nepali rescue teams to support their operations.

“UAE teams continue to work alongside the Nepalese authorities, stressing that search and rescue operations are proceeding in line with field priorities and information,” said Hammoud Al Afari, director of UAE Relief Operations. “Equipment and essential supplies are also being provided to Nepalese teams to strengthen their ability to continue search operations and reach affected areas.”

He said the efforts reflected the UAE’s long-standing approach to responding quickly to disasters and providing the humanitarian relief and technical assistance needed to mitigate their effects.

The team comprises members of the UAE Joint Operations Command, Dubai Police's search and rescue and the UAE Aid Agency, as well as experts in disaster relief, medical evacuation and first aid.

At least 1,385 have been killed in the floods, Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said in its latest report. That toll is expected to rise further, with 5,130 people still missing, while 13,600 have been rescued.