Arrests made after UAE foils two operations to smuggle people across border

UAE authorities have prevented two operations to smuggle people in and out of the country and referred those arrested to prosecutors.

In the first operation, authorities received information and uncovered a plot to illegally smuggle 18 Asian citizens into the country in separate groups, allegedly assisted by a Gulf national.

Surveillance and follow-up operations led to his arrest after he entered the UAE through a border crossing with two alleged infiltrators and five family members. Authorities alleged that he brought his family to make the trip appear legitimate and conceal the smuggling operation.

In the second case, authorities prevented an attempt to smuggle a foreigner out of the country to help him evade restrictions and arrest orders issued against him.

Investigations pointed towards a woman from a Gulf country who allegedly planned and carried out the operation with her daughter's help. As a GCC national, she reportedly exploited the ease of movement and travelled to the UAE with family members to conceal her activities.

All those involved in the two operations were arrested. Photo: Wam Show caption: All those involved in the two operations were arrested. Phot…

Officials also allege that she repeatedly smuggled infiltrators out of the country, and said her son-in-law had previously been accused in similar cases.

Authorities carried out several arrests and the Public Prosecution is continuing to investigate the two cases.