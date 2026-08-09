Alleged crime boss Daniel Kinahan appears in Irish court after extradition from Dubai

⁠Alleged Irish crime boss Daniel Kinahan was charged ​with directing a criminal organisation by prosecutors in Dublin on Sunday at a special ⁠court sitting after his extradition to Ireland from the UAE.

Mr Kinahan was named by the US in 2022 as one of three leaders of the Kinahan Organised Crime Group. His organisation is said to be worth more than $1 billion. ⁠ No arrest warrant was issued until April this year, when he was detained.

His arrest, by Dubai Police in co-operation with the Ministry of Interior, was part of the UAE's efforts to tackle organised crime and pursue internationally wanted suspects.

Mr Kinahan, 49, was handed over to Irish authorities ​in Dubai ⁠earlier on Sunday and flown by ‌an Irish government jet to a military base on the outskirts of Dublin.

He was then taken ​directly to the court amid tight security for a highly unusual Sunday night sitting and was remanded in custody afterwards.

Suspected crime boss Daniel Kinahan was arrested by Dubai Police in April. Photo: X Show caption: Suspected crime boss Daniel Kinahan was arrested by Dubai Po…

Mr Kinahan was dressed in a black hoodie and black trousers, and was wearing flip-flops. He said he understood the charges and was told by one of the three judges that a bail application could only be made through the High Court.

"I think we know I won't be getting bail, but thank you so much for explaining," he replied. The hearing took place at Dublin's non-jury Special Criminal Court, where cases involving terrorism and organised crime offences are heard.

Mr Kinahan's next appearance at the court, in person or by video link, is due on October 5.

Armed police guarded the entrance of the court building. Crowds watched and recorded on their phones as unmarked police cars sped away after the brief hearing.

The US likened ⁠the Kinahan drug-trafficking gang to some of the world's most notorious crime networks when ⁠it designated it as a significant transnational criminal organisation four years ago.

Irish police said at the time that the gang had gone from dealing heroin and cocaine in Dublin in the 1990s to operating across Europe.

The extradition followed a ruling by the Dubai Court of Cassation and was carried out under the extradition treaty between the UAE and Ireland, which formally came into force in May 2025.

People gather outside the Special Criminal Court in Dublin before a hearing for alleged Irish crime boss Daniel Kinahan. Reuters Show caption: People gather outside the Special Criminal Court in Dublin b…

In a joint statement on Sunday, the justice ministers of the UAE and Ireland ​described Mr Kinahan as one of the most high-profile individuals sought for prosecution in connection with transnational organised crime. They said the extradition sends a clear message that perpetrators of serious crimes will not find a haven to evade justice and that international co-operation remains the cornerstone of pursuing the most dangerous criminals and bringing them before the courts.

Abdullah Al Nuaimi, the UAE's Minister of Justice, and Irish minister Jim O'Callaghan, discussed the case in a phone call and welcomed the extradition as a sign of strengthened judicial co-operation between the two countries.

Mr O'Callaghan thanked UAE authorities for their efforts in the extradition process and praised the work of the country's judicial authorities.