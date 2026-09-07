More than 1,500 restored devices donated to UAE pupils for new school year

More than 1,500 repurposed laptops and tablets have been distributed to underprivileged pupils across the UAE as part of The Digital School's back-to-school initiative.

The aim is to ensure low-income families, orphans and other vulnerable groups have the technology they need for the academic year.

The 48 laptops and 1,085 tablets were donated by institutions and organisations across the UAE, then restored to technical standards, transforming used devices into educational tools before being handed to pupils supported by Tarahum Charity Foundation.

The Digital School, one of the initiatives of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, provides end-to-end digital education for underserved and marginalised learners, combining accredited certification, digital platforms and localised curriculums to ensure continuity and quality of education in challenging contexts.

The distribution was part of the 'Giving and Hope' Back-to-School Campaign and part of the Digital School’s wider Donate Your Device initiative.

Khalid Al Qasim, chairman of Tarahum’s board, said the partnership reflected a co-ordinated community effort, allowing beneficiary families to begin the school year with confidence. Dr Waleed Al Ali, Secretary General of The Digital School, described the collaboration as a model that pairs education with sustainability, giving donated devices “a new lease of life” while reinforcing values of giving and social responsibility.

Reducing electronic waste

The project combines education and sustainability by restoring used devices and extending their lifespan. This helps reduce electronic waste and transform it into sustainable educational opportunities.

The second Donate Your Device campaign is run by The Digital School, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority and Ecyclex, with backing from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. This round has set a target of collecting 100,000 used electronic devices for repurposing.

Under the first campaign, launched in 2023 during the UAE’s Year of Sustainability, 50,000 devices were collected and 120 tonnes of electronic waste recycled – cutting an estimated 122 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, saving 170,000 litres of fuel and shielding 32,000 square feet of land from pollution.

The Digital School, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, in November 2020 as part of the dissemination of education, aims to empower pupils through digital learning options in areas and regions where suitable conditions or the resources required are unavailable. It also provides a high-quality option for blended and distance learning, primarily targeting underserved communities, refugees and displaced people.

Tarahum Charity Foundation provides support for low-income families, orphans and the most vulnerable groups through sustainable humanitarian and community programmes.