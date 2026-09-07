Sheikh Mohammed visits Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, visited the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on its collections, interactive exhibits and advanced technologies, including rare meteorites, fossils and reimagined scenes of Abu Dhabi's natural environment, state news agency Wam reported.

During the visit, Sheikh Mohammed said investing in museums represented an investment in humanity's future, fostering awareness among future generations and enabling them to shape the future with a deeper understanding of the past. He also highlighted the UAE's thriving museum sector as a reflection of the country's growing commitment to its cultural and heritage institutions.

Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE would continue to support and develop its cultural sectors, with museums playing a vital role in preserving the nation's heritage and connecting it with the wider world.