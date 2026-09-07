'Exceptionally rare' falcon sells for record-setting Dh2.1 million at Abu Dhabi auction

An “exceptionally rare” falcon has soared into the history books after selling for a record-breaking Dh2.1 million at an Abu Dhabi auction.

The pure ultra-white gyrfalcon was in high demand among keen bidders on the final day of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (Adihex) on Sunday.

The prized bird of prey – which hails from the US – is coveted for its plumage and lineage alike.

It marks the highest price a falcon has ever been auctioned for at Adihex, capping off what has been the biggest instalment in the annual event's rich history.

“The gyr pure ultra white is prized for its exceptionally rare, white plumage, pure lineage and striking appearance, making it the most sought-after bird in the falcon auctions this year,” an Adihex statement said.

The gyrfalcon bred in the US achieved a record-breaking sale of Dh2.1 million in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Adihex Show caption: The gyrfalcon bred in the US achieved a record-breaking sale…

It is the third falcon to fetch over Dh1 million during the lucrative series of auctions held at the popular heritage show, which concluded on Sunday.

Two other pure ultra-white gyrfalcons sold for Dh1.5 million and Dh1.1 million, both of which were bred in the US by the Mark Moglich farm, which specialises in breeding high-end raptors, including snow-white Arctic gyrfalcons, peregrine falcons, gyr-peregrine hybrids and Russian-Siberian goshawks.

Gyrfalcons are highly sought for their hunting expertise and rarity, commanding huge fees at auctions and in private sales.

The birds have superior physical traits for hunting, while holding immense cultural value as an elite status symbol in the Middle East.

Gyrfalcons are unmatched in the bird world for their speed, precision, size and tolerance to heat.

Adihex ends on a high

The 23rd Adihex was extended to 10 days this year, and attracted 2,400 companies and brands from 71 countries, alongside 55 leading local and international falcon-breeding farms.

The packed schedule of events and activities held at Adnec helped to shine a light on the nation's passion for falconry and equestrianism, and celebrate outdoor adventure pursuits and environmental sustainability.

The pure ultra-white gyrfalcon was in high demand among keen bidders. Photo: Adihex Show caption: The pure ultra-white gyrfalcon was in high demand among keen…

Abdulaziz Mohammed, spokesman for Adihex, said this year's exhibition featured the largest falcon auction programme in its history.

It also hosted a major purebred Arabian horse auction, supporting the preservation of cultural traditions that have been central to the exhibition since its inception.

“These achievements further consolidate Adihex's position as a global platform bringing together enthusiasts and professionals in heritage, culture, hunting and equestrianism from around the world.”