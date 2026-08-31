Second rare falcon sells for more than Dh1 million at Adihex

A rare falcon was sold for Dh1.1 million ($300,000) at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (Adihex) on Sunday.

The Gyr Pure Ultra White falcon chick was the second bird to top the Dh1 million mark at this year's event, after a rare pure-white Gyrfalcon exchanged hands on Saturday for Dh1.5 million ($408,440).

Both birds were bred in the US by the Mark Moglich farm, which specialises in breeding high-end raptors, including snow-white Arctic Gyrfalcons, peregrine falcons, Gyr-peregrine hybrids, and Russian Siberian goshawks.

The falcon, which was sold for Dh1.1 million, weighs 1,460 grams, with a length of 18.5 inches and a wingspan of 18.5 inches.

Gyrfalcons are highly sought after for their hunting expertise and rarity, causing them to command huge fees at auction and in private sales.

The birds have superior physical traits for hunting, while holding immense cultural value as elite status symbols in the Middle East.

Gyrfalcons are unmatched in the bird world for their speed, precision, size and tolerance to heat.

The most prized birds win regional hunting contests for huge financial prizes, which also drive up costs and market demand.

Years of experience and expertise are required to breed the finest raptors, which require specialist care on international farms in Europe and the US.

The most expensive pure mottled Gyrfalcon sold at auction reached a price of $467,000 in 2021 at the International Falcon Breeders Auction in Riyadh.