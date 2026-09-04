A symbol of strength and nobility: Arabian salukis show off their skills at Adihex

Blink and you'll miss it: Arabian salukis are one of the fastest breeds in the world, and their speed and endurance were put to the test at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition on Friday.

Quiet, gentle and independent, salukis are slender, graceful sighthounds with long, narrow heads and deep chests built for explosive sprinting.

Abdeljalal Smina, Moroccan dog trainer at Delma Kennel, has always had salukis by his side. He says they have been with him since the day he was born.

“I grew up to salukis in our house, because our ancestors used to hunt with them and they loved this breed of dog,” Mr Smina told The National.

At Adihex, he was joined by Zarqa and Risha, two six-month-old Arabian salukis, who showed their skills in the arena as they chased around a lure at speeds of up to almost 70kph.

“The day a saluki is born, it knows it was created to run and to hunt,” Mr Smina said.

An ancient breed

Salukis are widely regarded as one of the oldest dog breeds in the world, dating back about 8,000 years. Because they hunt by sight rather than scent, their high-speed chase instinct remains very strong, and nomadic desert tribes used them to hunt gazelles and hares for food.

Saukis were used for hunting and protection, says trainer Smina. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Saukis were used for hunting and protection, says trainer Sm…

In Bedouin culture, dogs were generally kept outside. However, the saluki earned a rare exception and was often allowed inside family tents.

“It was a helper in providing food for the Bedouin, and also protected livestock such as sheep and camels from predatory animals like wolves and foxes,” said Mr Smina.

The Arabian Saluki Centre, established in 2001, operates under the Emirates Falconers' Club and was the first facility of its kind in the Middle East. It is dedicated to preserving pure Arabian bloodlines, offering microchipping, specialised healthcare, training, and issuing official pedigrees and passports for the dogs.

The centre continues to make efforts to conserve and protect the saluki breed so future generations can celebrate its legacy.

Long-standing legacy

The saluki remains a symbol of strength and nobility in the UAE, and the Emirates Falconers' Club has announced the inaugural Arabian Saluki Championship, which will take place in November in Al Ain and Al Dhafra. In addition to races of multiple distances, an Arabian saluki beauty contest (Al Mazayen) will take place.

Zarqa and Risha, six-month-old Arabian salukis, at Adihex. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Zarqa and Risha, six-month-old Arabian salukis, at Adihex. V…

Majed Al Mansouri, secretary-general of Emirates Falconers’ Club, said the championship launch represents an important step in the development of this heritage sport and makes it more accessible for newcomers.

“They did a good initiative by establishing competitions, the beauty contest, the right to preserve this breed from extinction and racing championships,” Mr Smina said. “The love and care for breeders goes back to our sheikhs.”

Largest Adihex to date

Humaid Al Dhaheri, group chief executive of Adnec Group, told The National that this year’s exhibition “marks a defining moment in the event's history”.

“The exhibition provides an opportunity for visitors to experience Abu Dhabi's rich heritage and traditions in hunting, equestrianism and cultural heritage, whether they are long-standing practitioners or newcomers encountering these traditions for the first time,” he said.

Adihex 2026 is from August 28 to September 6. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Adihex 2026 is from August 28 to September 6. Victor Besa / …

He said that an emphasis on direct engagement and hands-on activations was essential to preserving the UAE’s heritage.

“Adihex functions as both a cultural custodian, reinforcing the UAE's broader commitment to heritage preservation, as a national priority,” he said.

“By pairing cultural preservation with genuine business opportunity for breeders, trainers and craftsmen, we ensure these traditions remain economically viable, which is ultimately what secures their future.”