Sharjah Police arrest Kazakh man after two sisters killed

Sharjah Police have arrested a Kazakh man accused of murdering two sisters, after the authorities received a report of a serious incident inside a residential apartment.

Police traced the suspect and arrested him after a rapid but intensive investigation. Authorities collected evidence to identify and apprehend him at the scene.

Brig Dr Khalifa Balhai, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department of Sharjah Police, said investigations revealed the two sisters, also Kazakhs, had known the accused. He said a dispute between them and the accused had led to the double murder.

Brig Balhai said the accused confessed to the crime after being confronted with evidence and that the necessary legal measures were taken against him. The case has been referred to prosecutors, he added.

According to Sharjah Police, the operations room had received a tip-off. Officials immediately launched an investigation to trace the circumstances of the incident, which led to the arrest.

Brig Balhai said the speed of response, integration across various teams contributed to uncovering the circumstances of the incident and arresting the suspect “in record time”.

Lt Gen Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, praised the rapid response and urged the public to rely on official sources for information rather than rumours.