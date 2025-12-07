Dubai Police arrest man accused of leading international crime gang

Police in Dubai have apprehended a man believed to be the leader of an international crime ring.

Marko Dordevic, alleged leader of the Vracarci gang, also known as the Witchcrafters, was arrested after an Interpol Red Notice was issued against him.

Arrests were also made in Spain and Serbia as part of "Operation Haris". Mr Dordevic was arrested in Dubai after police in the emirate co-ordinated with Europol, Eurojust – the EU agency for criminal justice co-operation – and Serbian authorities.

Ten arrests were made in Serbia as police carried out a number of raids, with encrypted phones, luxury vehicles and watches being seized, as well as cash estimated at €300,000 ($349,320 / Dh1.28 million). Two suspects were detained in Spain as part of operations in Barcelona and Valencia.

Dubai Police released a statement saying the success of Operation Haris reflected the UAE’s commitment to working closely with law enforcement agencies around the world.

The success of the operation force supports international efforts to dismantle cross border criminal networks, in line with the country’s vision of promoting security, stability and the rule of law at both regional and global levels, the statement read.

Authorities in Serbia led investigations into violent clashes between the Kavac and Skaljari clans in the Balkans, which have led to murders, arson attacks and explosions and are said to have caused 60 deaths across several countries.

It was during the investigation of a murder in Belgrade in October that Serbian police suspected Mr Dordevic as the gang's ringleader. He was living as a resident in Dubai when he was arrested.

