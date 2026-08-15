Abu Dhabi expands protection for native species and habitats beyond nature reserves

Abu Dhabi's Environment Agency has extended the protection it offers to species on its protected list as part of efforts to conserve biodiversity and ensure sustainability.

The agency announced on Saturday that protection of species on the list has been expanded to all habitats, including those outside areas designated as nature reserves.

The resolution, passed by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and chairman of the agency, is part of the agency's efforts to enhance the protection of biodiversity and safeguard native species and their natural habitats.

"The resolution establishes an integrated framework for protecting terrestrial and marine species and their habitats through habitat sustainability, areas for the protection and conservation of biodiversity, and the restoration and rehabilitation of degraded habitats and affected species in the emirate," the agency said.

"Its provisions apply to all terrestrial and marine habitats, including areas designated for the protection and conservation of important biodiversity outside protected areas."

The resolution also applies to "all native and migratory species in the emirate of Abu Dhabi" according to the lists approved by the agency.

Invasive and non-native species are excluded from the provisions. The agency called on all members of the community, as well as government and private entities, to "co-operate and comply with the controls and procedures set out in the resolution, and to contribute to protecting nature and conserving biodiversity".