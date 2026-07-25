Environment agency launches digital observatory to monitor mangrove rehabilitation in Abu Dhabi

The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi has launched a digital observatory to monitor and support mangrove rehabilitation.

The observatory, launched as part of the Abu Dhabi Mangroves Initiative, will consolidate data from 19 projects into a single integrated system. Field surveys, satellite imagery and third-party data will be used to track growth rates and rehabilitation progress across 1,775 hectares.

The observatory tracks more than 18.5 million mangrove trees planted at rehabilitation sites in Abu Dhabi, with growth exceeding 10.4 million trees and a rehabilitation success rate of almost 47 per cent.

A western reef heron at Jubail Mangrove Park in Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari / The National Info

Maitha Al Hameli, acting executive director of the terrestrial and marine biodiversity sector at the agency, said the observatory would improve decision-making through enhanced monitoring and by helping to identify gaps in coverage.

“The success of mangrove restoration can no longer be measured by the number of trees planted alone, as it must extend to include the restoration of ecosystems, habitat flourishing and long-term environmental impact,” she said. “By combining field data, satellite imagery and partner data, this observatory provides a more accurate and comprehensive scientific basis for planning and managing restoration operations in Abu Dhabi.”

The mangroves initiative was launched in 2022 with the aim of establishing Abu Dhabi as a global centre for conservation, rehabilitation research and innovation. Since its inception, the initiative has raised more than Dh5 million ($1.3 million) to support scientific and research programmes and mangrove rehabilitation plans.

Abu Dhabi is home to the largest mangrove forest in the UAE, covering about 176 square kilometres. The ecosystems play a pivotal role in preserving biodiversity, protecting coastlines and enhancing resilience to climate change.