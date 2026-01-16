Dr Sultan Al Jaber plants Adnoc’s five millionth mangrove seedling

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc, has planted the Abu Dhabi oil company's five millionth mangrove seedling during a visit to Al Nouf mangrove forest.

It marks a milestone in Adnoc’s ambition to plant 10 million mangroves by 2030.

“Environmental stewardship is central to Adnoc’s strategy and underpins our commitment to creating sustainable long-term value for the UAE and the communities in which we operate,” Dr Al Jaber said.

“We have made excellent progress towards our target to plant 10 million mangroves by 2030 by leveraging advanced technologies to support biodiversity and responsibly provide the energy that people and economies need to thrive.”

Adnoc’s mangrove planting programme, which began in 2023, uses artificial intelligence-enabled drone technology developed in the UAE to plant mangroves efficiently and at scale.

The programme also integrates advanced monitoring tools, such as machine learning, to track mangrove health, growth and restoration success over time.