Dr Sultan Al Jaber recognised for leadership in energy, AI and economic growth

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, has been awarded an honorary fellowship by the Energy Institute for his leadership in energy and AI, and for driving international collaboration and sustainable economic growth.

The award recognises Dr Al Jaber's "transformational" deal-making and his role in delivering among the world’s lowest cost and carbon-intensity hydrocarbons, while also growing renewables and applying advanced technology as global energy demand keeps surging to 2040 and beyond", the institute said on Thursday.

"Reflecting the UAE’s inclusive approach, he is advancing a pragmatic strategy that recognises rising global energy demand, the continued role of hydrocarbons, and the need to make every molecule cleaner, more efficient and lower carbon," said Andy Brown, president of the Energy Institute Council.

"We acknowledge not only his contribution to reshaping the global energy agenda, but also his continued commitment to dialogue and practical action that can deliver a more secure, sustainable and prosperous energy future for all.”

In addition to his ministry role, Dr Al Jaber is managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc, chairman of Masdar, and executive chairman of energy investment arm XRG. He led the way when the UN climate conference was held in Dubai in late 2023, as Cop28 President.

He was presented with his honorary fellowship by Dr Nick Wayth, chief executive of the Energy Institute, during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

"This balanced, pragmatic approach championed by the UAE remains key to building a secure, sustainable and prosperous future for all.”

Last year, Dr Al Jaber was named Independent Commodity Intelligence Services CEO of the Year for outstanding achievement.

As chairman of Masdar, the minister has overseen a more than 150 per cent increase in energy capacity to 65 gigawatts since 2022, positioning the company as a global clean-energy leader on track to deliver its target of 100GW by 2030.

Dr Al Jaber also nearly doubled the enterprise value of XRG to $151 billion in only one year, completing an acquisition for Covestro in Germany, as well as sealing agreements in Mozambique, Egypt, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and the US.

As President of Cop28, Dr Al Jaber brought together nearly 200 countries with the UAE Consensus. The accord was notable for firsts such as targets to triple renewable energy capacity, double energy efficiency and halt deforestation by 2030. Dr Al Jaber also oversaw the launch of the Oil and Gas Decarbonisation Charter, which unites 56 companies around the world's largest decarbonisation project.

Cop28 mobilised tens of billions of dollars in financial commitments, including the launch of Alterra, the UAE’s $30 billion climate-investment vehicle that aims to mobilise $250 billion for the cause by 2030.