Congestion to be cut at Damac Hills junction as Al Qudra Road upgrade nears completion

Waiting times at Al Qudra Road intersection in Dubai are set to be cut by 85 per cent as the Roads and Transport Authority nears completion of its redevelopment of the area.

The RTA on Sunday opened a new 700-metre bridge comprising four lanes, on the southern right-hand side of the intersection of Al Qudra Road and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street.

With a capacity of 6,000 vehicles per hour, the bridge improves traffic flow towards Al Qudra area and completes the work at the intersection after the opening of the bridge on the opposite side in February.

Later this year, the RTA will open the off-ramps at the intersection.

These will enable smooth traffic flow in all directions without disrupting the main carriageways, and will include a 500m bridge serving traffic from Al Qudra Road towards Jebel Ali and a 900m bridge serving traffic from Al Qudra Road towards Downtown Dubai and Dubai International Airport.

This will increase overall traffic capacity from 7,800 to 19,400 vehicles an hour and is expected to reduce waiting times at the intersection of Al Qudra Road and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street by 85 per cent, from nearly seven minutes to one minute.

The road currently serves residential and development areas with more than 400,000 residents and visitors.

Mattar Al Tayer, director general of the RTA, said work would continue across the network to keep pace with Dubai’s growth.

Extending 700 metres with a capacity of 6,000 vehicles per hour, the bridge serves traffic flow along Al Qudra Road towards Al Qudra district. Photo: RTA Show caption: Extending 700 metres with a capacity of 6,000 vehicles per h…

“The project forms part of RTA’s integrated plan to develop the emirate’s key corridors and strengthen connectivity across the road network,” he said. “This will help accommodate growing traffic demand and keep pace with the expansion of current and future residential and development areas.

“Al Qudra Road is one of the principal strategic corridors in Dubai’s road network and a key east–west route, linking several vital residential and development areas while strengthening integration between the emirate’s major roads.

“The works will increase the road’s capacity and reduce journey time by 70 per cent, from 9.4 minutes to 2.8 minutes.”

The RTA also completed improvements at the intersection of Emirates Road and Al Qudra Road last May. The works included a new service road along Emirates Road towards Jebel Ali and a free-flow loop ramp serving traffic travelling from the city centre through Emirates Road towards Al Qudra district.

New tunnel

The RTA has also opened a new tunnel serving traffic coming from Dubai-Al Ain Street towards Services Street in Oud Metha.

The 260-metre tunnel can serve 1,200 vehicles per hour and will help improve traffic flow along the route.