President Sheikh Mohamed holds call with Russian President Vladimir Putin

President Sheikh Mohamed on Friday held a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss bilateral co-operation between the countries.

The two leaders also addressed regional and international issues, particularly developments in the Middle East and efforts to advance security, stability and peace for the region.

The UAE has been integral to mediating prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine in recent months. In June, 320 captives were exchanged by the warring nations after successful mediation by the Emirates, bringing the total number of prisoners swapped in 22 rounds of UAE-led talks to 7,791.

The UAE has played a significant role in the global push to bring an end to the prolonged conflict in Europe. In January, Abu Dhabi hosted US-brokered talks between Russia and Ukraine aimed at advancing the quest for peace.