Russia and Ukraine release 410 prisoners after UAE mediation

Russia and Ukraine have exchanged 410 prisoners of war, following successful mediation by the UAE.

The nations each agreed to free 205 captives as part of the UAE's sustained diplomatic efforts to resolve the continuing conflict.

A total of 7,101 prisoners have been swapped by the countries under 23 rounds of talks brokered by the UAE since the war started more than four years ago.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its appreciation to Ukraine and Russia for their co-operation during its mediation efforts.

The ministry said the success of the negotiations highlighted the robust relations between the Emirates, Ukraine and Russia.

It set out the UAE's commitment to securing a peaceful solution to the war and limiting the humanitarian impact of the crisis.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the return of the captives in a message on social media platform X.

He said it marked the first stage of a deal announced by US President Donald Trump last week for both countries to release 1,000 prisoners.

"Today, warriors of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, and the State Border Guard Service are returning from Russian captivity," he said.

"This is the first stage of the 1,000-for-1,000 exchange. Among those released are privates, sergeants, and officers.

"I thank all partners who help free Ukrainians from captivity. We will continue to fight for every single person who remains in captivity."

The UAE has played a significant role in the global push to bring an end to the prolonged conflict between the nations.

In January, Abu Dhabi hosted US-brokered talks between Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, aimed at advancing the quest for peace.