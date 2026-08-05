Dubai's Salik reports 'gradual rebound' after 40 million fewer journeys in first half of year

The head of Dubai's road toll operator said traffic returned to “near-normal levels” in June – after a sharp decline in journeys due to the Iran war.

Salik recorded 383.8 million trips across its network in the first half of 2026, a 9.5 per cent drop on the 424.2 million in the corresponding period last year.

The outbreak of the Iran war on February 28 prompted a decline in the number of vehicles on the emirate's typically busy roads, with fewer tourists, the temporary switch to remote working for some companies and weeks of distance learning at schools and universities being key factors.

Ibrahim Al Haddad, chief executive of Salik, said the operator noted a “gradual rebound” in April and May with June being more encouraging.

“The first half of 2026 demonstrated the durability of Salik's business and our ability to execute against our strategic priorities in a more measured operating environment,” he said, in comments made following the release of Salik's half-year financial results.

“The second quarter marked the start of a recovery in traffic flows, with a gradual rebound during April and May, culminating in June traffic volumes returning to almost near-normal levels.

“Our disciplined operating model enabled the company to maintain strong profitability and continue delivering healthy cash generation.”

The number of active registered Salik accounts rose to 2.9 million, in line with Dubai's sustained population growth over the course of the year.

Salik attributed the “softer performance” to the “exceptional regional events” that begun at the end of February.

Salik achieved total revenue of Dh1.412 billion in the first half of the year, a 7.5 per cent dip on the Dh1.527 billion recorded in the same period in 2025.

Net profit from January to the end of June reached Dh704 million, down from Dh770.9 million in the same six-month period in 2025.

War takes its toll on transport

The downturn in traffic levels was mirrored by a decline in public transport usage in the emirate in the first half of 2026.

Dubai recorded 47 million fewer journeys on its public transport network in the first half of 2026, compared to the same period last year.

The emirate's Roads and Transport Authority revealed on Sunday that 348.1 million trips were made from January to the end of June, representing a 12 per cent drop from the 395.3 million recorded in 2025.

Nearly 1.9 million journeys were made on public transport each day, down from 2.18 million in the first half of 2025.

The figures cover Dubai Metro and Tram, public buses and marine transport, taxis and shared mobility services, such as app-based vehicle services, hourly rentals and on-demand buses.

Population on the rise

The rise in vehicles on the roads in the second quarter of the year has been supported by continued population growth in recent months.

Dubai's population has rebounded since the start of the Iran war, with 157,000 more people living in the emirate compared with the start of the year.

Official figures show the population dipped by about 61,000 at the height of the Iran war in March. That put the total at 4.65 million, representing a 1.3 per cent drop.

But by the end of June, the population figure had rallied to 4.74 million, with almost 40,000 more people calling Dubai home that month. July was largely stable, with figures showing a decline of only 376.

What is Salik?

The Salik system was introduced in 2007 to ease traffic congestion, raise state revenue and encourage the population to use public transport.

The first two gates were installed in Al Garhoud and Al Barsha, with Safa and Al Maktoum Bridge gates added a year later. In 2013, three more were introduced, at Airport Tunnel and Al Mamzar South and North. In 2018, the Jebel Ali gate was established.

Two additional Salik toll gates – at the Business Bay Crossing on Al Khail Road and at Al Safa South on Sheikh Zayed Road – were activated in November 2024.

Motorists are charged to pass through each gate, with the amount deducted automatically from tags fixed to vehicle windscreens. The tags can be bought online or at service stations, and topped up online or through recharge cards.