UAE flood warning issued with winds forecast to hit 70kph

A weather warning has been issued for parts of the UAE on Tuesday alerting people to the risk of flash floods and winds of up to 70kph.

The advisory from the National Centre of Meteorology covers eastern, southern and internal areas and will be in place until at least 10pm.

The NCM issued an orange alert – warning that hazardous weather was expected – for desert areas of Abu Dhabi.

A yellow alert – advising the public to “be aware” when outdoors – covers much of the Western Region of the Abu Dhabi emirate.

The Storm Centre weather tracking platform shared footage of rain falling across Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and parts of Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

UAE residents had umbrellas at the ready in Hatta, Dubai, as summer showers brought respite from soaring temperatures.

Two young children were well prepared for the wet weather in Hatta. Antonie Robertson / The National Show caption: Two young children were well prepared for the wet weather in…

The weather centre, however, emphasised the need to exercise caution during bouts of heavy rain.

It issued a flash flood alert for eastern parts of the country, which will remain in place until 10pm, and advised people to “take all precautions” in the event of hail.

It said the strong winds of up to 70kph

The weather bureau said northern and eastern areas should expect clouds, rain and decreased visibility until Friday.

Despite the unstable conditions, temperatures will remain high as the country's summer season reaches its peak.

The NCM's online weather map forecasts highs of 47°C in Abu Dhabi and 45°C in Dubai on Wednesday, with temperatures expected to remain in the mid-40s across the Emirates for the rest of the week.