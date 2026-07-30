UAE weather: More rain and dust on way with winds to hit 45kph

The UAE is set for more rainfall, strong winds and dusty skies for at least the next two days as a period of unstable summer weather persists.

The National Centre of Meteorology's online weather map predicts rainfall and cloudy conditions in both Fujairah and Al Ain on Thursday.

The NCM – in its latest five-day bulletin – said the wet weather was expected to hit eastern and western areas of the Emirates by the afternoon.

The weather bureau said convective clouds forming in eastern and southern parts of the country could bring more rain on Friday.

Wind speeds are set to reach up to 45kph on Thursday, leading to dustier weather.

Dust picked up by high winds has blanketed the skies at the start of the week, hampering visibility on the roads.

Abu Dhabi Police on Tuesday called on motorists to be vigilant when travelling in dusty weather.

The force warned against taking pictures of dusty weather when behind the wheel, stressing that such behaviour posed a safety risk to road users.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi are set to avoid the worst of the adverse weather, with largely dry and sunny conditions in store in the days ahead.

The forecast comes after parts of the UAE – including Dubai, Al Ain and the town of Masafi – experienced downpours this week.

Storm Centre, a popular UAE weather tracking platform, shared videos on Wednesday of drivers navigating rainy weather in Dubai.

Temperatures remain high

Despite the unsettled weather in some areas, temperatures will remain high across the Emirates. The mercury is set to rise to 46°C in Abu Dhabi and 45°C in Dubai on Thursday and Friday.

Weekend temperatures will peak at 49°C in Al Quaa, deep in the Abu Dhabi desert.