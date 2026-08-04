President Sheikh Mohamed receives UAE Expo 2025 delegation in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday praised the team behind the UAE's date palm-inspired pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka for championing Emirati culture and traditions on the global stage.

Sheikh Mohamed delivered his message after he received members of the delegation in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. He offered his congratulations for the Gold Award the UAE pavilion received in the iF Design Award 2026.

The pavilion, which recreated a date palm oasis, attracted more than five million visitors during the global gathering, which was held between April and October last year. It was also named one of the top three large pavilions for its architecture and landscape at the event.

The glass-encased pavilion, constructed using agricultural waste and more than two million date palm fronds, was also recognised with the bronze prize in the category for self-built pavilions larger than 1,500 square metres. Saudi Arabia won gold, followed by Spain with silver.

Architect Ahmed Bukhash said judges were impressed with the country's “free-flowing” pavilion, which captured the Emirati spirit.

The UAE pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka attracted millions of visitors. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: The UAE pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka attracted millions of vi…

The Expo delegation expressed their pride in representing the UAE at the international event in Japan. They also emphasised how the pavilion offered a platform to showcase the country's values, heritage and ambitions.

The pavilion was designed under the supervision of Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed, Deputy Chairwoman of the Presidential Court for National Projects.

The meeting with the President was also attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; and Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President, as well as other sheikhs, officials, citizens and guests.