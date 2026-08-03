Ras Al Khaimah property holds firm amid Iran conflict as Al Marjan Island leads way

Ras Al Khaimah's property market has proved "remarkably resilient" since the outbreak of regional conflict, with industry experts reporting a slowdown in transaction pace rather than any meaningful loss in value.

Nicholas Carter, sales and leasing manager at RAK-based Hunt & Harris Real Estate, said investors were still betting on the emirate's long-term growth.

The positive outlook comes after the emirate welcomed a record number of tourists in the first half of the year, highlighting its growing appeal.

“Despite the geopolitical uncertainty, the Ras Al Khaimah property market has remained remarkably resilient,” he said. “We've certainly seen buyers become a little more cautious, with some taking longer to commit while headlines have been dominated by regional tensions.

“However, this should not be mistaken for a market in decline.”

RAK's residential property sales prices rose by nearly 5 per cent for apartments and by almost 4 per cent for villas in the six months to March 2026, according to research by Cavendish Maxwell.

The emirate's residential sector recorded Dh12.3 billion ($3.35 billion) in total sales last year across 6,600 transactions, with off-plan activity accounting for 85 per cent of deals.

Mr Carter said the foundations underpinning RAK's recent run of growth remain intact. “Serious buyers are still active, transactions are continuing, and there is still confidence in the long-term outlook.”

No structural breakdown

That assessment is shared by Asad Khan of Invest Dubai Real Estate, who said the conflict's effect on the market has been more psychological than structural.

“So far, the impact has been limited and has mainly affected investor confidence rather than the market itself,” Mr Khan told The National.

Much of the investor confidence is driven by the upcoming opening of Wynn Al Marjan Island. Photo: Wynn Resorts Info

“Some buyers have taken a wait-and-see approach, and a few developers have adjusted the timing of project launches. Demand has not disappeared. Some investors are simply waiting for greater clarity before making a decision.”

Nawroz Mamdani, a commercial real estate specialist at Banke International Properties, draws a direct comparison with how the UAE's financial and real estate markets have historically diverged during volatile periods.

“Much like in Dubai, where the financial equities index saw a temporary 20 per cent dip while actual real estate asset prices held firm, RAK's physical property market has suffered no structural breakdown,” he said. “Real estate in the UAE is predominantly cash-driven, which prevents distress selling or panic liquidations.”

Nawroz Mamdani, a commercial real estate specialist at Banke International Properties. Photo: Nawroz Mamdani Info

Buyer behaviour has shifted rather than collapsed, he added. In Al Marjan Island, for example, which accounts for more than 55 per cent of total sales listings in the emirate, foreign institutional and private capital account for more than 60 per cent of buyers. This is long-term capital underwritten by multiyear strategies that look beyond short-term geopolitical headlines, said Mr Mamdani.

Positive prospects

Christopher Cina, managing director and head of project developments for UAE markets at Sotheby's International Real Estate, said RAK's structural appeal is rooted in something competitors cannot easily replicate.

“One of Ras Al Khaimah's key advantages, and one that's easily overlooked, is that it has never been a singular destination. Beach, mountain and desert sit together, each bringing its own appeal and audience.

“That range, paired with the opening of Wynn Al Marjan Island, is an offering unique within the wider region – and with Dubai an hour away by road, connectivity only adds to it.”

For this reason, tourism momentum has not slowed, he added. “RAKTDA [Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority] recorded more than 670,000 visitors in the first half of this year, it's strongest on record, with domestic arrivals up 47 per cent,” said Mr Cina.

Commercial development is just as reassuring. “RAK Central will broaden the offering further,” Mr Cina added. “Marjan's business district will deliver three million square feet of Grade A offices, more than 4,000 homes and three hotels, and every plot sold within 15 months of release. Paired with the infrastructure taking shape in and around Al Marjan Island, the emirate is building a resident, working population alongside its leisure offering.”

A rendering of RAK Central. Photo: Marjan Info

The pipeline supporting that growth is substantial. Cavendish Maxwell research points to 25,600 new residential units in development between now and 2030, with RAK Properties, Al Hamra Real Estate and Ellington Properties among the leading contributors. Planned road upgrades are expected to cut journey times to Dubai by 45 per cent, while RAK International Airport targets three million annual passengers by 2028.

Mr Mamdani said the next six to 12 months is a critical juncture. "[They] will mark a critical 'pre-opening consolidation window' ahead of the landmark opening of the $5.1 billion Wynn Al Marjan Island resort in early 2027,” he said, adding that he expects a period of stable, organic growth as rental yields catch up with capital appreciation ahead of the resort's opening.

Market expectations

For Mr Khan, the near term brings a selective opportunity. “I expect the market to remain steady, although some projects may take a little longer to sell and developers may become more selective with new launches. For buyers, this could create opportunities to negotiate better terms or secure good quality properties at attractive prices.”

His advice to serious investors is to focus on strong developers, well-located projects and realistic pricing. “For those with a long-term investment outlook, there could be some very good opportunities over the coming months, provided they carry out proper due diligence before committing.”

Overall, the current uncertainty is more likely to affect the timing of investment decisions than the long-term outlook for the emirate, added Mr Khan. “For investors with a three-to-five-year horizon or longer, Ras Al Khaimah continues to offer an interesting opportunity, provided they take a measured and well-informed approach.”

Mr Mamdani believes RAK’s long-term play rests on three pillars: “Economic diversification via RAKEZ [Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone], luxury hospitality transformation on Al Marjan Island and competitive capital entry points relative to global waterfront hubs. Geopolitical noise passes, but infrastructure, sovereign credit strength, and lifestyle appeal remain permanent.”