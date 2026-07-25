Dubai Police call on parents to stay vigilant to keep children safe while travelling

Dubai Police have called on parents to keep a watchful eye on their children while travelling for the summer holidays, as part of a campaign to promote child safety.

The appeal was issued by the Women and Children Protection Department at the emirate's General Department of Human Rights, under the Our Children’s Safety During this Summer campaign.

The department stressed the need for parents and guardians to remain vigilant while caring for their children while travelling. It also called on families to ensure they comply with the laws of the countries they visit, particularly those with strict child protection legislation relating to neglect and exposure to danger.

Dubai Police urged families to refrain from leaving children unattended, especially in public and crowded places, and to take all necessary precautions to protect them throughout their trip.

The force advised parents to keep emergency contact numbers readily available, including the details of the UAE embassy in the country they are visiting, to ensure swift assistance in the event of an emergency.