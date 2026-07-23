UAE launches urgent humanitarian aid campaign in support of flood-hit Ghana

The UAE launched an urgent humanitarian operation on Thursday in response to devastating floods in Ghana, which have killed dozens and left tens of thousands displaced.

The critical relief drive was ordered by President Sheikh Mohamed and will be carried out by the UAE Aid Agency.

Torrential rain that lashed large parts of Ghana last month – including the capital of Accra – led to severe flooding, which left a trail of destruction.

The floods affected more than 131,000 people, causing 45 deaths and forcing nearly 40,000 people from their homes.

The UAE will provide food and shelter materials to help those in need.

Dr Tareq Al Ameri, chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, said its teams are working with partners on the ground in Ghana to ensure essential supplies are swiftly delivered to needy communities.

He underlined the UAE's steadfast commitment to providing emergency aid after natural disasters across the globe.

The Emirates earlier expressed its solidarity with Ghana, conveyed its condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.