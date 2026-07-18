President Sheikh Mohamed on Union Pledge Day: UAE still guided by values that shaped its foundation

President Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE continues to be guided by the values that led to its foundation, as the nation marks Union Pledge Day.

It was on July 18, 1971, that UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, signed the declaration of the Union and the Constitution, and announced that the country would be known as the United Arab Emirates.

"On Union Pledge Day, we renew our commitment to the principles of unity established by the late Sheikh Zayed and his brothers the Rulers," Sheikh Mohamed said on X.

"The signing of the declaration of the Union and the UAE Constitution on 18 July 1971 marked a defining moment in our nation's history. As we continue to build on the achievements of the UAE, we remain guided by the values that shaped its foundation, ensuring they continue to inspire future generations."

The occasion provides an opportunity to "renew the pledge to carry forward the Union's journey, reinforce the values of loyalty, belonging and national cohesion, and preserve the legacy of the Founding Fathers", state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said in a post on X that Union Pledge Day was significant because it presented an opportunity to consolidate the structure that led to the creation of the UAE.

"Union Day, the day when the founders agree on the idea of the union and the Constitution of the Union. The day on which we renew our pledges to the homeland by preserving this union," wrote Sheikh Mohammed.

"And we renew our resolve by consolidating this structure. And we renew our solidarity to protect our gains ... and build the future of the generations of the union."