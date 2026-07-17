UAE to boldly go with programme to boost nation's expertise in space sector

A programme has been announced to enhance Emirati expertise in the space sector.

The SEO satellite mission is a collaboration involving the National Space Science and Technology Centre (NSSTC) at the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU).

The project, developed in co-operation with partners in China, aims to build national capabilities by involving Emirati engineers, researchers and students in all stages of satellite development and operations, state news agency Wam said on Friday.

The mission provides practical experience through its integrated facilities, including ground stations and satellite assembly, integration and testing (AIT), helping prepare a new generation of specialists to support the growth of the UAE's space sector, stated Wam.

The project aligns with the UAE's strategy to expand national space projects, develop advanced space infrastructure and strengthen international partnerships, according to Salem Butti Salem Al Qubaisi, director general of the UAE Space Agency.

It also reflects the UAE's commitment to advancing space technologies while preparing a new generation of Emirati researchers and engineers capable of supporting innovation and sustainable development, he added.

The mission marks another step in developing national space projects that contribute to sustainability and national capacity building, said Dr Nabil Mohammed Al Bastaki, director of the National Space Science and Technology Centre at UAEU.

The project demonstrates the centre's confidence in young Emirati talent and in their ability to lead the future of the country's space sector, he added.

More than one giant leap

Earlier this year, The National reported how the UAE's voyage to the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter had taken a significant step closer to lift-off with system tests under way.

The MBR Explorer spacecraft – named in honour of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai – is scheduled for launch in 2028 on a five billion kilometre journey that will take eight years.

Speaking in April, Dr Ahmad Al Falasi, Minister of Sports and chairman of the UAE Space Agency, hailed the progress on the country's "most complex mission” to date after meeting the team working on the project in the US.

A month later, in May, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, unveiled a Dh1 billion ($272.2 million) strategy to advance the UAE's role in the global space sector.

Under the National Space Strategy 2031, the UAE aims to double the returns of the flourishing sector, and enhance the nation's capabilities in space research, development and manufacturing.