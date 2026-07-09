UAE sends satellite on course to boost accuracy of global navigation systems

A leading UAE university has joined forces with the country's space agency to launch a cutting-edge satellite set to help plot a course for improved global navigation technology.

Leonav-1, designed by the National Space and Science Technology Centre (NSSTC) at the United Arab Emirates University, has blasted off into the skies under a mission to develop satellite navigation systems that can operate in low-Earth orbit.

It is hoped that deploying satellites nearer Earth can boost accuracy and efficiency of future navigation systems.

The satellite has been supported and funded by the UAE Space Agency as part of a nationwide strategy to bolster academic research, accelerate technological development and drive innovation with the space sector.

The satellite will now enter the launch and early-orbit phase, which includes checking the health and performance of its systems, establishing communication and conducting a raft of tests to ensure its mission readiness.

The high-tech satellite will seek to transmit signals from space without causing interference to existing navigation systems.

The project will explore the potential of low-Earth orbit satellites to provide stronger signal performance and help address some of the limitations associated with traditional navigation systems operating in higher orbits.

The successful launch has been heralded as an important milestone in the NSSTC's efforts to develop next-generation satellite navigation while supporting the rise of Emirati engineers and researchers.

It is the latest significant forward stride for the UAE in the global space race, as it harnesses emerging technology and domestic talent to drive progress.

A booming satellite industry is central to maintain the growth of the nation's space sector.

Last month, Abu Dhabi-based Space42 announced that a cluster of satellites primed to bolster disaster responses and tackle climate change were now fully operational.

The trio of satellites, called Foresight-3, Foresight-4 and Foresight-5, harness advanced-radar technology to capture high-resolution images of the Earth's surface in all conditions, day or night.

They were launched into orbit aboard a SpaceX rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida. They expanded Space42's Foresight Earth Observation constellation to five synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites.

In October 2025, the UAE Space Agency unveiled a digital platform to allow researchers, students and start-ups access to satellite images for their projects.

The agency teamed up with Space42 to connect users to data from more than 300 satellites operated by partners such as Nasa, the European Space Agency and Maxar.

Users would also have access to some of the UAE’s high-resolution satellites built by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre.

Space ambitions take flight

Previous slide Next slide The UAE's MBZ-Sat, the region’s most advanced Earth observation satellite, has been launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. All photos: Dubai Media Office Info

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre said the satellite was launched successfully at 11.09pm (UAE time) on Tuesday Info

The MBRSC team monitors the launch of MBZ-Sat Info

MBZ-Sat is named in honour of President Sheikh Mohamed Info

The MBRSC team watches take-off Info

The moment is celebrated by everyone involved Info











The UAE launched its first satellite on October 21, 2000, a milestone mission that helped lay the foundations for one of the world's fastest-growing space programmes.

Thuraya-1, a communications satellite built by Boeing and commissioned by Thuraya Telecommunications Company in Abu Dhabi, was propelled into the skies on board a Sea Launch Zenit-3SL rocket from a mobile platform in the Pacific.

Dozens of satellites and other spacecraft have been launched by the UAE since Thuraya-1.

Some have been built domestically, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre’s KhalifaSat and MBZ-Sat Earth observation satellites.

In May, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, set out a Dh1 billion ($272.2 million) strategy to advance the UAE's role in the global space sector.

Sheikh Hamdan said the launch of the International Space Co-operation Programme would support the country's mission to cement its growing status as a major player in the industry.