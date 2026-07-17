Dubai Police catch motorist who removed number plates before speeding through city at 230kph

Dubai Police have caught a reckless motorist who put lives at risk after removing the number plates from his car to evade detection while driving at more than 230kph.

The force imposed a Dh50,000 ($13,614) fine on the driver and seized his SUV after his dangerous behaviour was captured by traffic cameras. Police shared footage on social media that showed the motorist hurtling through the city at night, with other vehicles on the roads.

The social media post also showed a picture of the car being taken away by authorities – highlighting the consequences of flouting the rules of the road.

In May, Dubai Police took action against a driver who committed several traffic offences after he took the number plates off his car.

Brig Jumaa bin Suwaidan, director of the general traffic department at Dubai Police, said advanced smart systems had identified the vehicle and driver, despite the plates being removed.

The senior officer reminded the public to follow traffic laws and drive carefully at junctions. “Dubai Police have smart systems that can track anyone, even if the driver took off the plate. We won’t stand still against such reckless behaviour,” he added.

People can report incidents of dangerous driving using the Police Eye service on the force’s smart app.