Late Bronze Age tomb discovered in Al Ain

A tomb from the Late Bronze Age, from 1300 to 2000 BCE, has been uncovered in Al Ain.

The discovery offers a significant insight into the enduring cultural practices and resourcefulness of ancient communities in the Arabian Peninsula, Abu Dhabi Media Office reported on Thursday.

The tomb, within the pre-Islamic Qattarah Necropolis, offers a deeper understanding of the region's ancient past, the media office added.

“The unearthing of this tomb, spanning the Wadi Suq period and the Late Bronze Age, offers a glimpse into the earliest chapters of the UAE’s rich history,” said Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

“Discoveries like these underscore the magnitude of our cultural legacy and the importance of our commitment to its preservation and understanding. They deepen our connection to the formative periods of our history and inspire future generations to embrace the spirit of resourcefulness that has long defined our community.

“As DCT Abu Dhabi continues its mission to safeguard the emirate's diverse heritage, we reaffirm our dedication to uncovering and sharing the stories of our land with the world.”

The tomb chamber measures 11 by 2.5 metres and served as a communal burial site for at least 1,000 years, dating back to the Wadi Suq period and in use until the Iron Age period.

Its entrance is positioned facing the east, potentially to allow the rising sun to illuminate its interior, the media office added.

The tomb was also said to have contained a “rich funerary assemblage, including vessels, weapons and personal ornaments, offering a glimpse into the established practices of its time”.

Artefacts from the tomb will eventually be on display at Abu Dhabi's museums, the media office added.

Al Ain became the nation's first Unesco World Heritage site 15 years ago. Several sites of historic significance in the Garden City were collectively inscribed in the prestigious list by the UN agency on June 27, 2011.

The Cultural Sites of Al Ain consist of Hafeet, Hili, Bidaa Bint Saud and the Oases areas, featuring tombs from the Bronze Age and complex ancient irrigation systems that supplied the oasis city.