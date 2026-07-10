Sheikh Mohammed praises Morocco for level of performance at World Cup

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said the Arab world is proud of the Moroccan football team's performance in the World Cup.

While the Atlas Lions lost their quarter-final clash with France, the Ruler of Dubai said the side had achieved an honourable level to reach the last eight of the tournament.

"Proud of the honorable level achieved by the Moroccan national team in the world's greatest sporting event.." Sheikh Mohammed posted on X on Friday morning.

"You raised the head of the Arabs. Thank you, Atlas Lions.. Hard luck.. And your future is even brighter, God willing."

His comments came as Arab teams in the competition were winning plaudits for their performances; Morocco's brave performance against the favourites came just days after Egypt were moments away from knocking out reigning champions Argentina.

"Egypt's Pharaohs fought against the world champion until the very last minute," Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X on Tuesday.

"We are proud of their Egyptian spirit and we thank them and the world thanks them. You will return heroes to your Arab homeland… and you will remain heroes in the eyes of all Arabs."