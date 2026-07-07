President Sheikh Mohamed meets Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi winners

President Sheikh Mohamed praised victorious competitors from the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi for helping to champion lifelong participation in sport.

The UAE leader on Tuesday hosted winners, working teams and organising committees who took part in the large-scale event.

Sheikh Mohamed was joined by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee for the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi.

The competition, which was held in February, brought together more than 25,000 athletes from 92 countries, vying for glory in 38 sports held all over the emirate.

It was open to athletes aged at least 30 − with no upper age limit − and featured 13 sports for athletes with disabilities, showing sport's unifying power and spirit of inclusivity.

Unlike elite competitions, the Open Masters Games emphasise participation, lifelong fitness and community engagement, over medals and rankings.

The winners expressed their appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed for his continued support for community sport, highlighting its role in building a healthy and cohesive society.