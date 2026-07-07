UAE warns venues against screening World Cup games without licence

UAE authorities have urged businesses not to fall foul of licensing laws by showing key World Cup matches without approval.

The Ministry of Economy and Tourism issued the warning as football fans across the Emirates gathered to watch Egypt's last-16 clash against World Cup holders Argentina on Tuesday evening.

The Pharaohs are carrying Arab hopes in this year's tournament along with Morocco, who face favourites France in the quarter-finals on Friday. The Moroccans reached the 2022 semi-final but this is the first World Cup in which Egypt have progressed to the knockout stage.

A large number of hotels and entertainment venues are authorised to broadcast the action, with many extending opening hours to accommodate late kick-off times.

"The Ministry of Economy and Tourism urges businesses and establishments planning to screen Fifa World Cup 2026 matches to obtain the necessary licences from the official broadcast rights holders and use only licensed channels and equipment," the ministry said on social media on Tuesday.

It said venues should ensure they contact the official broadcast rights holder, obtain a licence to screen the matches, use only licensed equipment and broadcasting systems, and ensure they keep the licence on site and present it if requested.

Establishments found to be flouting the rules can face financial penalties and potential legal action.

This year's World Cup – being held across the US, Mexico and Canada – is the biggest in history, with 48 teams competing in 104 matches over five weeks.

The showpiece final will be held on July 19 at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey.