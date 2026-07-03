Sharjah traffic diversions announced as Etihad Rail station project takes shape

Sharjah has announced temporary diversions on some of the city's roads as work is carried out on its main Etihad Rail station.

The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority said diversions would be in place between University City and Ard Al Maahid from Saturday, July 4, until Sunday, August 23. The measures are part of the Etihad Rail Station Access Roads Project, which is aimed at developing infrastructure and enhancing the flow of traffic for the transport hub.

The authority urged drivers to follow signs along the alternative routes and to abide by safety instructions. The roadworks will help to pave the way for the opening of the University City station on March 30 next year. The station will be connected to the nationwide Etihad Rail network.

The area is a crucial for travellers and Sharjah residents as it is close to the emirate's airport and is home to scores of educational institutions.

The much-anticipated Etihad Rail passenger service launched on Tuesday, with thousands of people travelling on the inaugural Abu Dhabi-Fujairah route.

Dubai's station at Jumeirah Golf Estates will open on September 30, along with the station in Al Dhaid, an oasis town about 60km east of Sharjah city. Five stations in Al Dhafra will welcome passengers on December 30, with Sharjah's University City station to become the final stop when it opens next March.