Dubai digital education project aims to help 500,000 people in Africa

A digital education project run by the Dubai government for refugee and underprivileged children is expanding its reach to offer support to more than 500,000 people in Africa.

The Digital School programme is launching a new phase to support education in Mauritania, Nigeria, Lesotho, Zambia, Namibia and Angola.

The scheme will include equipping schools and increasing the number of teachers, and helping young people to enter the job market, state news agency Wam reported on Thursday.

The project is "part of The Digital School’s efforts to expand the scope of its programmes to reach a greater number of students, teachers, and youth in underserved communities worldwide", said Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for AI, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, who also serves as chairman of the board of directors of the Digital School.

The Digital School recognises digital learning as the key to shaping a positive future for communities, said Mr Al Olama, who added that the project will continue to "broaden its partnerships with relevant entities in the UAE and abroad, further advancing educational and cultural frameworks, and exploring new scientific and technological horizons that positively transform lives".

Leveraging advanced digital learning solutions empowers underprivileged individuals to overcome barriers hindering their education, said the minister.

The African project will take three years to complete, during which time it will introduce "flexible, tech-driven learning and training pathways that empower students to access high-quality digital education".

A key facet of the scheme will equip tens of thousands of teachers with modern education methods and digital skills, while offering young people "the practical, hands-on experience necessary for the job market".

Programmes will be provided in seven different languages to maximise their reach, allowing learners to "benefit from facilitated access to quality educational resources and globally recognised academic references, enabling them to refine their capabilities, while motivating them to pursue knowledge".

Last month, the Digital School announced plans to boost the digital skills of 100 teachers across 11 schools in the Seychelles.

What is the Digital School?

The Digital School, run by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), was launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, in November 2020.

It aims to empower students with digital learning options, offering a choice of blended and remote learning in a smart and flexible manner.

The school assists underprivileged communities, refugees and displaced people worldwide by providing digital education and contemporary curriculums.