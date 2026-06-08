UAE welcomes calls for civilian-led government in Sudan

The UAE has welcomed a joint statement calling for a civilian-led government to be established in Sudan.

The recommendation was reached after a three-day conference in Addis Ababa involving Sudanese stakeholders and the governments of the US, Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Norway and the UK.

Also represented in the talks, being held as a follow-up to an international ministerial conference on Sudan which took place in Berlin earlier this year, were the African Union, the EU, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, the League of Arab States and the UN.

The statement released on Monday declared that the parties “reaffirm their shared and unwavering commitment to the people of Sudan and to a peaceful, democratic, and stable future for the country, as well as to the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Sudan”.

State news agency Wam reported the UAE affirmed its “full support for all efforts aimed at achieving a humanitarian truce and a permanent ceasefire, and putting an end to human suffering, in a way that ensures the protection of civilians and the delivery of humanitarian aid”.

The importance of prioritising political solutions and supporting a comprehensive and independent transition to civilian government that reflects the aspirations of the Sudanese people for security, stability and decent lives was also highlighted by the UAE.

A coup in 2021 that toppled a civilian-led transitional government was followed by the outbreak of civil war in the country in 2023.

Last month, Pekka Haavisto, the UN Secretary General's personal envoy to Sudan, said the time had come to move from military rule to civilian governance.

Sudan's army chief, Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, also said last month that the country's military-aligned government intends to convene a “comprehensive political dialogue” to lay down the foundations for a new “political structure” in the war-torn nation.