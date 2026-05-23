Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed holds talks with Luxembourg Prime Minister

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has met with Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden to review bilateral relations between the two countries.

They exchanged views on how to strengthen economic co-operation through trade and investment opportunities.

The meeting in Luxembourg also addressed a number of international issues of shared interest, with the two sides exchanging views on the latest regional developments.

Talks included the repercussions of Iran's unprovoked terrorist attacks against civilian sites and facilities in the UAE using missiles and drones, as well as their serious implications for international maritime security, energy supplies and the global economy.

The diplomats also discussed the unprovoked terrorist drone attacks launched from Iraqi territory, one of which targeted the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant on Sunday, May 17, striking an electricity generator located outside the inner perimeter of the plant.