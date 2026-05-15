Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed holds talks with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held talks with Nigel Farage, leader of the Reform UK party.

The meeting was held in London and they discussed the latest regional developments and the "repercussions of the unprovoked Iranian terrorist attacks that targeted civilian sites and facilities in the UAE using missiles and drones", state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Abdullah and the UK MP also focused on joint efforts to consolidate peace in the region, as well as relations between the UAE and Britain and ways to enhance ties.