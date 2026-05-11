President Sheikh Mohamed discusses Iranian attacks on UAE with President of Ukraine

President Sheikh Mohamed and Ukraine's President ​Volodymyr Zelenskyy​ discussed Iran's attacks on the UAE during a phone call on Monday.

The Ukrainian President condemned the attacks on the UAE by its neighbour, saying it was a breach of the country’s sovereignty and international law and undermines regional and international peace and security, the state news agency Wam reported.

"I condemned the recent strikes from Iran against the UAE. And we must make every effort to truly protect life in the Gulf region, which is of global importance," Mr Zelenskyy wrote on X.

"Against this backdrop, it is critical that our teams continue to work closely together in the area of security. I was glad to hear that Ukrainian expertise is truly helping build reliable protection for lives. We discussed continuing this work."

The UAE's role in mediating a prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia was also part of the conversation, with Mr Zelenskyy thanking Sheikh Mohamed for his assistance in "bringing our people back from Russian captivity".

The leaders also discussed ties in the economic and development sectors, with a view to supporting lasting prosperity for both nations.