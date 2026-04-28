Adnoc named UAE’s most valuable brand for eighth year running

Abu Dhabi's Adnoc has retained its position as the UAE’s most valuable brand for the eighth consecutive year, according to the UAE 50 report from Brand Finance.

The brand also reached a major milestone in 2026, becoming the first Emirati name to enter the top 100 most valuable global brands.

The country’s top 50 brands increased in value by 17 per cent year on year to $104.5 billion in 2026, supported by growth across oil and gas, banking, telecoms, property and manufacturing.

Following Adnoc, e& is listed in second place and Emirates in third. Banking, meanwhile, leads the way as the UAE’s fastest-growing sector, with collective brand value up 29 per cent.

Adnoc, which accounts for most of the UAE’s oil production, has been expanding its operations domestically and globally.

In November, its board approved capital investments of Dh551 billion ($150 billion) for the 2026-2030 period to support the company's growth and operational strategy.

Brand value is defined as the net economic benefit a brand owner would achieve by licensing the brand in the open market, according to Brand Finance.

It is calculated using factors such as marketing investment, stakeholder equity and business performance.