UAE launches digital platform to monitor prices of essential goods

The UAE has launched a digital platform allowing consumers to compare prices of goods to find the best deals on essential items.

The Main Commodities Prices Platform will track live prices for 33 items across 12 of the country’s leading outlets, state news agency Wam reported on Sunday.

The monitored goods include cooking oils, eggs, dairy products, rice, sugar, poultry, meat, fish, legumes, bread, wheat, water, bananas, oranges, apples, cucumbers, tomatoes, potatoes, garlic and onions.

The initiative aims to increase transparency around the pricing of essential goods. The items are categorised into 17 basic consumer goods and 16 other major goods.

By comparing identical products across outlets, consumers can identify the most cost-effective options, Wam reported.

The platform is designed to strengthen consumer rights in line with global best practices, contributing to a stable and transparent consumer environment, according to Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Consumer Protection.

It is also intended to boost consumer confidence in local markets while balancing price monitoring with the protection of purchasing power.

The platform can be found at https://www.moet.gov.ae/en/essential-goods-prices-platform