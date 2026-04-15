Sheikh Mansour witnesses signing of $2.3bn railway project deal with Jordan

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, on Wednesday witnessed the signing of an agreement to begin a major railway project in Jordan.

He met Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi to witness the signing, which establishes a joint Emirati-Jordanian company to build the railway.

The two men also discussed the broader partnership between their two nations, state news agency Wam reported.

The Aqaba Port Railway Project will bring joint investment valued at about $2.3 billion.

It will feature the construction of a 360-kilometre railway linking Aqaba to Jordan’s phosphate and potash mines, by two main routes serving the production sites in Al Shidiyah and Ghor Al Safi.

It is considered the first step in building a national railway network for Jordan, aiming to improve the country’s connectivity with neighbouring Arab countries and link the port of Aqaba with Syria and the Mediterranean.

The project comes as an extension of the $5.5 billion joint investment agreement signed by the two nations at the end of 2023 in the presence of President Sheikh Mohamed and Jordan’s King Abdullah II.

It is hoped the project will provide a major boost to the mining sector through a direct link between mines and ports, reducing transport costs and improving the efficiency of supply.

A combined 16 million tonnes of phosphate and potash a year will be transported by the railway.

Financial closure for the project is expected by the beginning of next year, with building set to take five years.