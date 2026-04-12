Sheikh Khaled arrives in China to begin official visit

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, arrived in Beijing on Sunday to begin an official visit to China intended to advance the robust ties between the countries.

The high-profile engagement is in support of joint efforts by the long-standing allies to strengthen their comprehensive strategic partnership and provide more opportunities for development and economic co-operation.

Sheikh Khaled is joined in the Chinese capital by a high-level delegation including Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed; Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Special Envoy of the UAE President to China and Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc; Mohamed Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Lana Nusseibeh, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Saif Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; and Maryam Eid Al Mheiri, chairperson of Abu Dhabi Media Office and Adviser of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court.

President Sheikh Mohamed visited Beijing in 2024 and held talks with President Xi Jinping.

The UAE leader also visited the Monument to the People's Heroes in Beijing, where he laid a wreath and expressed his admiration for the Chinese people.

The monument was built in honour of the Chinese people who gave their lives in defence of their country throughout history.