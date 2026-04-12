President Sheikh Mohamed discusses Iran war with Indian minister in Abu Dhabi

Live updates: Follow the latest news on US-Iran war

President Sheikh Mohamed and Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India's Minister of External Affairs, on Sunday reflected on the "serious implications" of the Iran conflict during high-level talks in Abu Dhabi.

The men stressed the impact of regional tensions for regional and international security, as well as the maritime sector, energy supplies and the global economy.

The meeting addressed the "Iranian terrorist aggression" targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in the Emirates and other countries in the Gulf, state news agency Wam reported.

Dr Jaishankar underlined India's solidarity with the UAE in regards to the measures it has taken to defend itself and its people and safeguard its sovereignty.

The meeting took place a day after the failure of initial talks between the US and Iran to advance a conditional ceasefire agreement, which was struck on Wednesday.

The UAE has come under heavy bombardment from Iran since the start of the war on February 28. It has not, however, faced any further attacks since Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President; along with a number of ministers and officials.

Flourishing friendship

The two sides also discussed co-operation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in place between the nations and explored ways to further advance long-standing ties.

President Sheikh Mohamed made a working visit to India in January, during which he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India and the UAE enjoy a deep-rooted friendship that dates back to the formation of the Emirates.

The UAE is home to more than four million Indians, the largest expatriate community in the country.

The UAE and India in April 2025 signed eight initial pacts across sectors from logistics to health care that are aimed at boosting economic ties.