Beats of harmony: Young musicians play UAE anthem on classical instruments in show of solidarity

Wearing white and the colours of the national flag, a group of young musicians have played a version of the UAE national anthem on classical Indian instruments to show of unity and solidarity.

A short video of the anthem played by 14 musicians, aged between six and 13, has been released online.

Produced by the Maalhar music centre in Dubai, it marks the announcement of a ceasefire between Washington and Tehran and subsequent pause to Iranian missile and drone attacks on the UAE.

The young musicians pick the strings of the long-necked sitar, keep the beat with a hand-pumped harmonium or organ, increase the tempo with the resounding tabla drum and the soaring notes of the flute blends the piece together.

The national anthem is played daily in UAE schools, but the talented musicians had little time to rehearse. They learnt the notes in a couple of hours and captured the inspiring melody under the guidance of their music teacher.

Jogirag Sikidar, founder and director of the Malhaar Centre for Performing Arts, told The National: “I was driving on the motorway during the war and saw the hoardings: ‘We are all Emirati.’ This really moved me emotionally.

“I wanted to do something to show our love for the UAE, which we think of as home, just like India. Everyone here is stressed with the war and we thought it would be good to connect with one tune that binds all nationalities.”

Strong and brave

The short video echoes the notes of resilience across the country. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has asked for the UAE flag to be raised high above homes and buildings. “May God protect the UAE, its people,” he said.

The musicians said practising in harmony gave them strength as they continue with distance learning. “Playing this gave me a feeling of calm and freedom,” said Archit Krishnan, 13, who played the table or drum.

“I really enjoyed doing this. I feel it shows how we can stand as one even though there are problems. We can help each other with music, give people confidence, happiness and respect for the UAE, which is protecting us.”

Paavaki Kurup said playing the national anthem on the sitar made her “feel strong and brave”.

The 12-year-old said: “I know the country is strong, will protect us and keep us safe. The sitar has a unique sound and it was great to hear it in the UAE anthem.”

Siyona Sengupta, nine, said playing the piece made her “feel free”.

She added: “We can’t go out much because of the bombings, even if that has stopped for now. But when I played this, all those feelings just slide away and I feel free.”

The video with the message “with love from Indian children in the UAE” has been widely shared. KHDA, Dubai’s education authority, posted it on Instagram stories. The Indian Consulate in Dubai posted the clip on X describing it as “a heart-warming display of friendship”.