Dubai motorists to get free parking by shopping local in business support drive

Dubai motorists can help drive up support for the emirate's small-business community – under a new scheme allowing customers to pay off parking fees with purchases.

Parkin, Dubai's public parking operator, on Thursday launched the Spots for Shops campaign to help boost footfall for traders during challenging economic times.

Drivers will be able to validate their parking charges when buying goods from neighbourhood retailers participating in the campaign, which will come into effect on May 1.

It is the latest retail relief effort introduced in Dubai to offer a helping hand to small and medium-sized enterprises affected by the Iran war.

Majid Al Futtaim, which operates malls, cinemas and other leisure and community venues, recently unveiled the Ma'an programme, offering pop-up retail spaces at its venues as well as digital promotion at no cost.

How does the Parkin scheme work?

Residents and visitors can park in any paid Parkin space near a participating business

Customers are required to pay the applicable parking fees within their designated parking zone

They must make a qualifying purchase, based on the minimum spend set by the business

Parking can be validated by the merchant through the Parkin app, using the customer's mobile number as a reference

Cashback is credited instantly to the customer’s Parkin wallet

What businesses are taking part?

Fifteen companies will be included in the first phase of the Spots for Shops pilot phase from next month.

They include Ravi Restaurant, a hugely popular dining destination in the city, Cycle 2 Cycle, The Laundry Hub, Naif Baker and San Diego Key Cutting.

“Small businesses play a vital role in Dubai’s economic landscape, and ‘Spot for Shops’ reflects how Parkin is reimagining parking as an enabler of urban mobility and local commerce,” said Osama Al Safi, chief operating officer at Parkin.

“By seamlessly connecting parking with everyday retail experiences, we are making it easier for customers to access neighbourhood destinations while supporting local businesses and strengthening the wider ecosystem that drives the city’s growth.”

Businesses interested in taking part in the initiative can visit the dedicated campaign section on Parkin’s website here.