Majid Al Futtaim 'encouraged' by demand for UAE business support scheme

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A UAE retail and entertainment giant has received a groundswell of support for its plan to put small businesses in the shop window - and help them "emerge stronger" from the challenges of the Iran war.

Majid Al Futtaim, which operates malls, cinemas and other leisure and community venues, has launched the Ma'an programme, offering pop-up retail spaces as well as digital promotion at no cost.

The company is one of the UAE's biggest employers and operates some of the country's largest malls, including the flagship Mall of the Emirates in Dubai, City Centre Sharjah and City Centre Ajman.

The retail relief effort - launched in partnership with Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism - will provide a high-profile platform to businesses in difficult times.

Khalifa Bin Braik, chief executive of Majid Al Futtaim Asset Management, told The National that the response “has been very encouraging”.

“We have seen strong interest from eligible UAE-based businesses that recognise the value of access and visibility during a challenging period,” he said.

Majid Al Futtaim did not provide numbers of the registrations, but an Instagram post asking people to tag their favourite small businesses received more than 3,000 comments.

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have been at the forefront of the conversation as Iranian attacks threaten the economy. Local businesses are showing resilience as they weather the storm, and initiatives such as Ma'an aim to help them by bringing exposure, visibility and access to resources to grow.

“Our ambition is to help UAE-based SMEs emerge stronger, more visible and more confident – particularly during a period when many businesses are facing external headwinds,” Mr Bin Braik said. "We want to see participating brands accelerate their growth, deepen their customer relationships and strengthen their market presence in meaningful and lasting ways."

What is Ma'an?

Majid Al Futtaim has partnered with the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development, part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, in launching Ma’an, an initiative to provide support and visibility for the nation's home-grown businesses.

“By connecting emerging businesses with established consumer platforms, Ma’an enables entrepreneurs to strengthen market access, build brand visibility, and accelerate commercial growth,” said Ahmad Almheiri, acting chief executive of Dubai SME.

Businesses chosen to participate will benefit from integration into the Majid Al Futtaim ecosystem, which includes Mall of the Emirates, THAT Concept Store, VOX Cinemas and Carrefour. “Ma’an lowers barriers to entry and accelerates time to market, allowing entrepreneurs to test, refine, and scale their offerings in high-impact environments,” Mr Bin Braik said.

Khalifa Bin Braik, chief executive of Majid Al Futtaim Asset Management Photo: Majid Al Futtaim Info

Ma'an has opened for registrations to UAE-based SMEs that have been in business for at least a year. The programme is aiming for a long-term impact, enhancing opportunities for physical retail, digital promotion and brand-building.

For Majid Al Futtaim, the effects of the war made this the perfect time for such an initiative. “We have seen that these businesses need help now more than ever, so we decided this was the best time to show up for the community that has always supported us,” Mr Bin Braik said.

It comes after Dubai announced a Dh1 billion economic incentive package for businesses in the Emirate to help business owners during these challenging times. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, approved the support package to serve as a stimulus for business over the next three to six months.