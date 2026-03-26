IMI Media Academy makes key appointments to support expansion drive

The UAE's IMI Media Academy on Thursday announced the appointment of Chantal Saliba and Khalid Al Hosani to prominent leadership roles as it sets its sights on expanding in the region and beyond.

Ms Saliba will take on the role of academy media and training director, with Mr Al Hosani named as academy operations director.

They will support the growth of an academy that has already trained more than 1,000 media professionals and worked with more than 100 local and international partners across both the public and private sectors.

The IMI Media Academy is part of IMI, a UAE-based global media group that also owns The National.

Ms Saliba will be tasked with leading the development of the academy's training portfolio, with a focus on programme quality, trainer excellence and the innovation of it curriculum.

A certified coach trainer, she will bring a wealth of on-air and newsroom experience to a role key to shaping the next generation of media professionals.

Ms Saliba joined Sky News Arabia in October 2014 and has served as one of its leading news and programme presenters, a position she will continue alongside her new responsibilities.

She has covered major political developments and interviewed high profile guests, aiming to harness her knowledge and expertise to shape the academy's training vision.

“IMI Media Academy has built a strong foundation grounded in quality, relevance and real world impact,” Ms Saliba said.

“My focus is on strengthening our programmes by combining professional media practice with coaching based learning, ensuring participants gain confidence, clarity and skills they can apply immediately.”

Mr Al Hosani will oversee the academy's operational strategy and programme execution.

Before his appointment, Mr Al Hosani served as head of business support and administration at IMI, where he was entrusted with leading several high-impact projects, including the transition to the company’s new headquarters.

He also oversaw critical operational and government related functions, including security, health and safety, logistics, and administrative services, supporting organisational resilience and operational excellence at scale.

“The academy is entering an important phase of growth. My priority is to ensure strong operational foundations that support our trainers, partners and clients, while enabling the academy to scale with consistency and impact,” he said.

Leading the way

The new leadership appointments come during a time of significant growth for the academy.

In 2025, it delivered more than 800 hours of training, supported by a network of 50 certified trainers.

Through its partnership with the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation, more than 200 students graduated from a fully subsidised training programme.

It offers a wide spectrum of courses spanning media skills, leadership development, soft skills and dedicated executive coaching. Its most in-demand programmes include speaking with influence, media handling, AI skills, content creation and podcasting.